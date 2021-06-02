50 Miles of Garage Sales in NE Montana This Weekend

Who doesn't love a good garage sale? And who doesn't love a good road trip in some cool country here in Montana? What if you could combine the two, and then top it off with a car show?

That's what they're doing later this week in Northeastern Montana with 50 miles of garage sales stretching from Plentywood to Culbertson. Vendors, crafts, garage sales, estate sales, sidewalk sales, you name it, you will likely see it.

This sounds like a really cool deal. It's called the NE Montana Treasure Trail, and you can find them on Facebook.

Hook up the trailer! take out the back seat! Get ready to make new friends, have some fun finding new treasures June 4 & 5.

They've already got some photos of some very interesting items that will be available along the route too.

Since you're hitting the road already anyway, there are also some great car shows taking place in Plentywood this Saturday apparently.

On Friday night, Harvest Church is hosting a "Burgers and Burnouts" event starting with the picnic at 6 p.m., with the burnout starting at 7.

Then on Saturday, the Sheridan Classics Car Club is hosting the "Show and Shine Car Show" starting at 10 a.m. in the civic center parking lot. It's all part of the 46th annual "Motor Craze Weekend" that will also feature tractors from the Old Tractor Club of Sheridan County.

For more information, check out the Sheridan Classics Car Club on Facebook.

Big thanks to Bonnie Simon with KATQ Radio in Plentywood for sharing the info on all of these great events taking place in NE Montana.