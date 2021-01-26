5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Montana Lottery

A Powerball ticket sold in Billings is worth $1,000,000 and the winner has yet to come forward (1/26). Maybe double-check your tickets before you toss them in the trash. It'd be a real shame to throw away that kind of cash. The January 23rd numbers were 5 - 8 - 17 - 27 - 28 - 14 x3. Most likely, the winner is waiting to consult with attorneys and financial advisors before they claim their newfound riches.

Jennifer McKee, Communications Director with the Montana Lottery, said it's not unusual for big jackpot winners to seek advice before claiming their money, adding that Montana lottery winners have up to six months from the date of the drawing to collect. When she spoke with us today we learned some other fun information about the lottery in Montana.