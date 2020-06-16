5 Rocky Boy residents killed in 2-vehicle crash

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Five members of a Rocky Boy family, including two children, were killed in a two-vehicle crash west of the Rocky Boy's Reservation.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a car being driven by a 30-year-old man went off Duck Creek Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The driver attempted to correct back onto the road but went into a sideways slide before colliding with an oncoming vehicle driven by his sister.

The adult victims were identified as Ryan Four Souls, his passenger, 26-year-old Sage Ferguson Sr. and 30-year-old Rokki Parker Ferguson.

Her passengers were her children, 8-year-old Lovelee "Waverly" Bearcub and 5-year-old Sage Ferguson Jr.