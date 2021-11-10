5-Month Old Irwin Will Melt Your Heart. Needs A Home in Billings

This week's featured Wet Nose is an adorable young boy who is looking for his person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Irwin is a 5-month old Aussie / Heeler Mix and you're about to fall in love with this little guy.

Our friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter say Irwin loves people and other dogs. He's already had some training because even as a puppy, Irwin is super well-behaved. Car rides, belly rubs and, eating snacks are some of Irwin's favorite activities.

If your family would like to meet Irwin, or to find out more information about adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Milk Dud the Kelpie mix still needs a home.

To see the other DOGS who need forever homes at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has many beautiful CATS that need homes. CLICK HERE to see if you find a connection.

YVAS will be closed on Thursday, November 11 for Veteran's Day.

Kitten Yoga will be happening tomorrow (Thursday 11/11) at the YVAS Learning Center on Grand Avenue. To register and get more information, CLICK HERE.

