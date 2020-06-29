5 July Events Around Billings You Don’t Want To Miss

Summer is starting to heat up in the Magic City as we head into July, which is National Grilling, Ice Cream, and Anti-Boredom Month.

Here are 5 July events that are planned around Billings that you'll want to put on your calendar:

4th of July Freedom Drive in Laurel - Saturday, July 4

Yellowstone County Patriots will have a Freedom Drive through Laurel in honor of Independence Day. The public is invited to decorate their cars, and bring flags to join the parade that will line-up beginning at 10:15am at 1500 First Avenue North in Laurel. All vehicles must line up going north to Airport Road and the Container Site. There's no entry fee to join in the Freedom Parade.

Homesteader Days - Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11

The 56 Annual Homesteader Days will be held in Huntley with a Friday night concert featuring Darryl Worley. Carnival, beer garden, and Saturday night fireworks are also part of the celebration. CLICK HERE to find out more.



Youth Fishing Jamboree - Saturday, July 11

Billings Kiwanis Club’s Free Youth Fishing Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, July 11th, from 9:45 AM to 12:15 PM at Riverfront Park / Lake Josephine. Kids ages 5 to 14 are asked to register for free at Cabela's, YMCA, or CLICK HERE. The jamboree will be limited to the first 80 to register, with bait being provided and fishing pools shared to those without. Jamboree ends with a picnic for all. A parent, grandparent or guardian must accompany each youth fisherman.



Brews and BBQ's - Saturday, July 18

10th Annual Montana Brews and BBQ's is set for July 18 from 1pm to 10pm at MetraPark. Live music, beer, and a food truck rally will be held lakeside. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at FreeFall Brewing, High Plains Brewing, and Uberbrew. Admission is free for the event that will benefit Child Abuse Prevention Services.

Yellowstone Valley Farmers Market Season Opens - Saturday, July 18

The Farmers Market will kickoff their season in Downtown Billings on July 18, and will run every Saturday through October 3 from 8am to 12noon. Enjoy a variety of local growers and food vendors that are set up near the Skypoint. CLICK HERE to get more info.