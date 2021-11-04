$450,000 for Illegal Aliens? The ACLU Says- Yep

I liked Ted Cruz's response. So if the Biden Administration is looking to hand $450,000 to illegal aliens, and Hunter Biden's paintings "sell" for $500,000..."Perfect solution: give a Hunter Biden painting to every illegal immigrant. A Win-Win!"

Now that's the smartest thing I've heard all week.

To be clear, Joe Biden (who earlier dodged questions about the reported $450,000 payments to illegal aliens) is now claiming that it is "not gonna happen."

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) was quick to call BS on that claim by Biden with this tweet:

Not only is Daines calling BS on Biden in a tweet, he's taking formal action in the United States Senate. In fact, Daines led an effort in the Senate to block any funding that would hand $450,000 to illegal aliens through a so-called "settlement."

Here's what he had to say earlier this week:

Senator Daines: Biden’s open border policies have reached a new crazy level. Montana families are struggling with inflation and skyrocketing costs on everything from gas to groceries because of Biden’s wasteful spending policies, and now the President wants to give hundreds of thousands of dollars to illegal immigrants. Because of Biden, our southern border has been taken over by Mexican cartels and this effort will only continue to incentivize illegal immigration making it worse. This is a gut punch to the American taxpayer.

We've been talking about this on the radio here in Montana. Here's what else is so outrageous about what the Biden Administration is looking to do. They want to hand illegal aliens $450,000 for being "separated at the border." Well, we have Montana soldiers who are separated from their families. If they die in service to this country they wouldn't even get $450,000 in life insurance, yet the Biden Administration would give more to illegal aliens?