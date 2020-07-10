“406 Back the Blue” Signs Now Available in Montana

Montanans want to show their support for the great men and women in law enforcement. Especially in the midst of the Defund the Police movement and other attacks on law enforcement.

Now you have a great way to show your support in a very visible way. "406 Back the Blue" signs are now being offered up in Missoula, Helena, and Butte, according to the Mason Moore Foundation:

Update: You can also pick up these signs in Missoula at Fast Signs, Helena at Fast Signs and Butte at Copper City Signs💙 Hi all, we are pleased to partner with 406 Back the Blue in Helena and Samara Sant to help get these signs out to Support Law Enforcement. The signs are $10 to cover the cost of making them. This is not a fundraiser for us this will be an opportunity for all of us to show our love and support for our men and women in blue. Kudos to Samara Sant for creating these and getting this movement going💙

Signs will be available to purchase Saturday from 10-2, Sunday from 1-4 and Monday from 9-5 at Book Therapy and Moore 120B South Main Street Three Forks while supplies last.

You can also message us here if you cannot make it during those times. Thanks!

Love Wins🖤💙🖤

Click here to check out the Mason Moore Foundation Facebook page.

By the way, the Mason Moore Foundation is an incredible organization started by friends and family members of Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in May of 2017. The foundation now helps provide protective equipment and more to law enforcement personnel in need all across Montana.