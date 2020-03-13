Governor Steve Bullock confirms that there are now four "presumptively positive" Coronavirus cases in Montana, including one Yellowstone County patient.

According to the press release, the Department of Public Health and Human Services has tested 107 people through the Montana Health Public Laboratory. The following four Montanans tested positive for COVID-19 by MTPHL:

Man in his 40s from Gallatin County.

Woman in her 50s from Yellowstone County.

Man in his 50s from Silver Bow County.

Man in his 50s from Lewis and Clark County.

We’ve been monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and vigorously preparing for COVID-19 to reach Montana, making today’s news unsurprising. As our public health officials work relentlessly to prevent further spread, I urge all Montanans to continue efforts to plan and follow public health recommendations to take the proper precautions. -Gov. Steve Bullock

The positive tests were confirmed Friday evening (3/13) by DPHHS, and are considered presumptively positive until confirmed by the Center for Disease Control.

According to the press release, persons tested for COVID-19 include: