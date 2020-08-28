3 Montana Tribes Receive Grant for COVID-19 Response

Money to support transit operations will be given to three Montana Tribal Governments "as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act," according to a Friday (8/28) press release from the United States Department of Transportation.

Approximately 1.2 million dollars in grant money will be awarded to eight tribal governments in the United States, with these three tribes from Montana receiving about $307,000 in total:

The Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy Reservation will receive $126,719 to maintain transit operations in north central Montana.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community will receive $107,554 to support transit operations; east of Great Falls.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe will receive $74,941 for preventive maintenance on transit vehicles, equipment, and facilities to support its service east of Billings.

We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19. These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency. -K. Jane Williams, FTA Deputy Administrator

Besides today's announcement about the transit operation grants for tribal governments, the Federal Transit Administration released recommended actions that transit employees and passengers should take that would reduce the risk of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE to see the FTA's Safety Advisory for transit employees and passengers.

This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them. -U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.