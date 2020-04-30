3 men sue Montana Council of Boy Scouts, claim sexual abuse

By AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

Three men filed lawsuits against the Montana Council of the Boy Scouts of America and two sponsoring agencies, alleging they suffered sexual abuse at scouting camps decades ago. The suits filed Wednesday in District Court in Great Falls are allowed under a 2019 Montana law that extended the time people can sue entities that should have known about child sexual abuse and allegedly failed to prevent it. The men told The Associated Press they filed the cases, in part, after they heard about sexual abuse claims being made against the Boy Scouts of America, which filed for bankruptcy protection in February to consolidate nearly 300 lawsuits and other expected claims.

