3 grizzly bears captured after eating grain near Shelby

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (Great Falls Tribune) — A sow grizzly bear and two cubs were captured because they were coming near residences along the Rocky Mountain Front to eat spilled grain. Fish, Wildlife and Parks grizzly bear management specialist Wesley Sarmento says one of the young bears was lured into a culvert trap about 10 miles southwest of Shelby on Sunday. The sow and the other cub were standing nearby and were tranquilized. Sarmento says sow has had no previous conflicts with people so the family of bears was relocated to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

