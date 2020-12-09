3 Awesome Montana Cabins You Can Rent for New Year’s Eve

Thanks to COVID-19, most large New Year's Eve parties won't be happening this year in Montana. That means no big celebrations with hundreds of people in hotel ballrooms, dancing the night away to a local band. There will be minimal horn blowing and champagne popping at most bars, and health officials will be likely be recommending "small get-togethers limited to immediate family", much like they did for Thanksgiving. I'm sure they'll issue those same recommendations for Christmas too. Ugh.

So what's a fun-loving family/close group of friends supposed to do to kiss this crap-tastic year goodbye? After browsing VRBO today, I'm thinking about renting a cabin for the long holiday weekend. Turning off the phone, cooking some great food, having some drinks, watching the snow fly and playing games with my family sounds fantastic to me.

Since it's the "off season" for many vacation rentals around the state, you can find some decent deals on great cabins/rental properties. Here are a few that I found that - as of 12/9 - are still showing as available to book for New Year's Eve.

Credit: VRBO

The Coram Cabin. This super-cute, 1 bedroom loft cabin near Whitefish looks pretty awesome. Ideal for a romantic getaway for two, you'll be close to Glacier National Park and skiing. It's available for $133 per night.

Credit: VRBO

The Belt Creek Cabin. Belt is a cool little mountain-ish town outside of Great Falls and this cabin looks very accommodating. Located creekside, this vacation rental is currently listed at just $119 per night. The owners tout the cabin's charm,

The Belt Creek Cabin is a log cabin which includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, dining area, and living area, and has beds for six guests. Relax outside on the beautiful decks, on which you can barbecue, visit with the local residents, and enjoy the beautiful view, including Belt Creek as it flows past the cabin.

New Year's Eve in Belt actually sounds like a pretty good time.

Credit: VRBO

The Robinson Ranch Cabin. South of Missoula in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley is where you'll find this two-bedroom, room-for-up-to-6 cabin, nestled among a 1,375-acre ranch. The owner's description makes this property sound pretty darn attractive and it's available for only $135 per night.

Relax under the pergola on the expansive, wrap-around porch, sipping your favorite beverage in the Adirondack chairs, watching the sun set behind the Bitterroot Range. Drink your morning coffee in front of the cozy, gas fireplace.

Who knows, maybe you'll get snowed in at one of these awesome cabins and be forced to call your work and let them know you won't be in on the first workday of 2021. We can think of worse places to be stranded.