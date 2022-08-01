25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings
Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31).
According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to the hip, and say the suspect in the shooting is a 39-year old female who was located and taken into custody without incident, according to the post on Twitter.
Billings Police say the victims injuries are non-life threatening.
No further details about the incident were provided in the post on @BillingsPD.
This story will be update if more information about the shooting becomes available.
