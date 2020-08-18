2020’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems

With states still trying to figure out how their school year will work, and deciding whether or not they should have Pre-K classes due to the pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub compiled a list of 2020's States with the Best and Worst Early Education Systems.

WalletHub compared the 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, using 12 factors to determine the list. The data ranges from share of school districts that offer a state Pre-K program, to the number of Pre-K quality benchmarks met, and total reported spending per child enrolled.

The list puts the District of Columbia in position 1, Nebraska in position 2, and Maryland in position 3. Then, on the other end, it puts Indiana, Missouri, and North Dakota in positions 51, 50, and 49.

Texas finds itself at position 25 on the list, with a rank of 40 in 'Access', a rank of 5 in 'Quality', and a rank of 47 in 'Resources & Economic Support'. Below is some additional information on how Texas ranked.

Quality of Early Education in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

13 th – Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start

– Share of 3- and 4-year-olds Enrolled in pre-K, pre-K Special Education and Head Start 9 th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility

– Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility 38 th – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool

– Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool 10 th – Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool

– Total State Head Start Program Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool 47th – Monthly Child Care Co-Payment Fees as a Percent of Family Income

WalletHub includes a full breakdown of how each state scored using their system, as well as a Q&A with a panel of experts.

Read the full story on WalletHub's website, as well as their Youtube video summarizing the study.