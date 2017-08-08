Montana Morning Headlines – August 8, 2017
42 year-old James Bayford is in the Missoula County Jail charged with two counts of negligent homicide after allegedly causing a fatal crash on I-90 on Saturday night.
Missoula Police use cars to trap fleeing suspect by pinning his vehicle in a side street.
Seeley Lake air quality listed as hazardous as Rice Ridge Fire continues to burn close to the small western Montana town.
Sunshine and smoke in western Montana today, with highs near 90.
https://missoula.townsquaredigital.com/KGVOMORNINGNEWS-2017-08-08.mp3