Montana Morning Headlines – August 8, 2017

Missoula Police use cars to trap fleeing suspect by pinning his vehicle in a side street.

Seeley Lake air quality listed as hazardous as Rice Ridge Fire continues to burn close to the small western Montana town.

Sunshine and smoke in western Montana today, with highs near 90.

