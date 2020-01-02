2 Snowmobilers Found Dead in Northwestern Montana Avalanche

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers were reported missing Wednesday after an avalanche in northwestern Montana.

A snowmobiler said he was caught in an avalanche in the Dinah Lake area but managed to get out but that two other people were buried in the slide, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Brenda Bassett told the Missoulian that search and rescue crews and dogs began looking for the missing people Wednesday afternoon. Later in the day the two riders were found buried and later pronounced dead on the scene. SAR crews were able to transport the bodies to the trailhead after hours of coordinated recovery efforts