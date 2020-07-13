2 More Deaths from COVID-19 Outbreak at Canyon Creek

The COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings has claimed two more lives, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

The two women in their 90's passed were residents at Canyon Creek, and both passed away on Sunday (7/12), according to the report. One of the women died at a Yellowstone County hospital, and the other died at the Canyon Creek Memory Care facility that's located on the west end.

A total of seven deaths have now been associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek, according to the press release. There have been 11 total deaths of the novel coronavirus reported in Yellowstone County as of July 13, 2020.

While we all know that death is a part of life, each passing of a Yellowstone County resident related to COVID-19 is heartbreaking. Our deepest sympathy goes to these women’s families and their loved ones as they grieve their passing. -John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO.

To protect the women and their families, no other information was given in the press release.

As of July 13, 2020, there have been 525 Yellowstone County residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the RiverStone Health press release.

With the rising COVID-19 positive cases in the state, there's been a push by some to mandate wearing face masks. According to a report by KRTV-TV, Governor Bullock remains "hopeful" that Montanans will follow guidelines to wear masks when "social distancing is not possible" so he won't have to mandate a policy.

More than 20 states have made face masks mandatory in some capacity, according to the KRTV report.