2 More Deaths at Canyon Creek on Thursday (7/16)

A total of 10 deaths are now related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a west end senior care facility, according to a press release.

RiverStone Health is reporting two more residents of Canyon Creek Memory Care, 1725 Majestic Lane, died due to complications related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 17.

According to the press release, A man in his 70's passed away early on Thursday morning. Later on Thursday (7/17), a woman in her 90's died at Canyon Creek. No other information about the residents will be released to protect their privacy, and the privacy of their families.

“We know that this woman’s family and friends will hold tight and cherish the memories of happier days,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO. “We pray that another Montana family does not have to endure the loss and bury loved one due to COVID-19.”

As of 8pm on July 17, 2020: 629 residents of Yellowstone County has tested positive for COVID-19. 14 residents have died.

RiverStone Health also announced that open community wide testing will need to be paused due to a backlog at the private testing center used for analyzing specimens. Free drive-through testing will still be offered to those who have come in "close contact" with someone who is COVID-19 positive, or have symptoms of the novel coronavirus. That will be held Monday through Friday beginning at 9am, in the Shrine Auditorium parking lot.