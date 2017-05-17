Lloyd Barrus, the 68 year-old man accused along with his son of murdering Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore and shooting at numerous other law enforcement officers, has been placed in the Missoula County Jail on $2 million bond.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday that 38 year-old Marshall Barrus died as a result of gunshot wounds he received in a shootout with Missoula authorities on Tuesday.

Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney asked Judge Marie Anderson for the high bail amount.

"The high bail is largely due to the severity of the offenses," Lowney began. "Additionally, Mr, Barrus, when taking with police, indicated that he had been in a prior shootout with police in California. He portrayed that in such a way that he was bragging about it. He is an extreme risk to the community, and that's why we're asking for that bail."

Judge Anderson set bail at $2 million and remanded Barrus back to the jail. He will have to appear in each jurisdiction in which the separate incident occurred.

After Barrus' court appearance, Lowney provided more details about the incidents that occurred on Tuesday.

"He's been charged with 16 counts, 14 which are for attempted deliberate homicide," Lowney said. "The complaint alleges that he engaged in a high speed chase with deputies after he and his son engaged in a shooting that left one deputy dead. They proceeded along I-90 and other officers picked up the pursuit which ended in Missoula County when their vehicle was disabled. He and his son, Marshall, began firing at the deputies that were pursuing them. Eventually, Marshall was struck and wounded and Lloyd Barrus was struck in the hand and dropped his weapon, and was apprehended at this point."

"The counts are for their attempts to kill the deputies that were following them, and there are 16 in all," he said. "The State asked for $2 million bail because of the seriousness of the offenses, and we have great concern for the danger to the community."

Following the announcement of Marshall Burris' death, Sheriff T.J. McDermott provided the following statement:

As the Sheriff of Missoula County, I would like the public to know Marshall Barrus, 38, died at a Missoula hospital today. The cause of death is gunshot wound to the head, sustained while being apprehended by law enforcement on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017.

During the initial encounter with Lloyd and Marshall Barrus near Three Forks, Deputy Mason Moore of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office was killed. It’s been an extremely hard time for law enforcement across the state of Montana. Our hearts are extremely heavy for the family of Mason Moore and his law enforcement family. In moments like this, we are all confronted with the fear and realization that on any day it could be one of our own officers here in Missoula. The job LEO officers do is an extremely hard one with unknown dangers present on each and every shift.