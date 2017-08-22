A man and woman in Missoula have both been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide after two bodies were found in a local residence. Bail was set at $2 million each.

Lolo Creek Firefighters may be responsible for burning to homes while setting a back burn to save many others.

Missoula pays the highest property taxes of any major city in Montana.

Sunshine and smoke in western Montana today, with highs near 90.

