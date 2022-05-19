2 Billings Men Arrested in Connection with Casino Robberies

Billings Police arrested two men who they believe were involved in the robbery of two local casinos earlier this month (May 2022).

According to the press release, the Billings Police Street Crimes Unit identified, located, and arrested 31-year-old Billings resident Mason Prudhomme on Tuesday afternoon (5/17) and charged him with two counts of robbery.

On Wednesday morning (5/18), Billings Police announced that the BPD Street Crimes Unit had arrested a second suspect in the casino robberies. 24-year-old Falken Brown of Billings was also taken into custody and charged with two counts of robbery.

Prudhomme and Brown are believed to have robbed the Maverick Casino at 710 14th St West on May 8, and the Fire and Ice Casino at 3938 Grand Avenue on May 11.

In the May 8 casino robbery at the Maverick, Billings Police say one of the suspects "passed a note indicating a gun" before fleeing with an unknown amount of cash.

This story will be updated if further information becomes available.

