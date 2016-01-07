Billings police recovered a .357 Magnum, a stolen car and arrested a 19-year-old Billings man following a foot chase shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The incident started to unfold at 9:40 a.m. when Billings police officers were called to the 2100 block of Burnstead Avenue after receiving a call from a resident. The caller said a male, later identified as Blake Stricker, was high-centered on a rock in a Gold Honda Accord. The complainant also observed a silver handgun in the vehicle, according to Lt. Casey Hafner.

When an officer arrived on scene, the suspect ran, pulled the handgun out of a holster and the chase began.

Officers later located the suspect in a basement window well in the 1000 block of North 24th Street where he was arrested. A silver .357-caliber handgun was located in the window well where the suspect had been hiding.