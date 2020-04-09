16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll rises

By MARINA VILLENEUVE, GEIR MOULSON and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 1 in 10 American workers have lost jobs amid the coronavirus, underscoring the growing damage the crisis is taking on the world's economy. World leaders are warning that hard-won gains in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic must not be jeopardized by relaxing restrictions during Easter. A spike in deaths in Britain and New York and surges of reported new infections in Japan and in India's congested cities make it clear that the battle is far from over. The warnings come even as the U.S. and some of the hardest-hit European countries are considering when to start easing restrictions.