12 Most Romantic Restaurants in Billings

Here comes Valentine's Day, sneaking up all cupid-like on us. If you're planning a fancy night out with your sweetheart, you should probably start making reservations soon. Most of the popular romantic restaurants around Billings usually fill up fast, especially at prime times (5:30-7:30 pm).

One thing in your favor is Valentines Day lands on a Sunday this year (2/14) giving couples great options for either Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights out. Heck, make it a weekend and do all three. Many local restaurants can use the boost after nearly a year of slow sales. Restaurants are continuing to observe the latest COVID-19 precautions.

I've personally tried 9 out of the 12 restaurants on this list. The ones that I haven't tried get great reviews and are quite popular. If you prefer to avoid the love-struck crowds, swing by one of these places any time and you won't be disappointed. I chose these based on the overall romantic experience (ambience, noise level, food quality, drinks), but there are certainly many great restaurants serving awesome food in Billings. If we've missed a favorite of yours, shoot us a message.