107 School Choice Week Celebrations will be Held in Montana

Across the state of Montana this week, there will be 107 school choice meetings, rallies and related activities will be held for the 10th annual School Choice Week, according to Jeff Laszloffy with the Montana Family Foundation.

“This week is National School Choice Week, and there will be over 1500 rallies going on across the United States in support of school choice,” said Laszloffy. “This is all in support of giving kids the right to go out and find the perfect educational fit so that they stay in school and graduate. In Montana, the big school choice rally will be this coming Friday, January 31st at the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings, and it will kick off at noon.”

Laszloffy said several Montana governmental officials will be sending letters of support to the rally in Billings.

“There will actually be letters from Montana Senator Steve Daines, and a letter from Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte, and I think we also have a letter coming in from Elsie Arntzen, the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction,” he said. “We will also have a young person speaking, as well, and I believe she is a sixth-grader who is going to speak.”

According to a press release from National School Choice Week:

‘In Montana, there are a variety of educational options to attend including: traditional public schools with open enrollment at the discretion of each district, online academies, private schools, and homeschooling. National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort celebrated since 2011. The week is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and not related to any legislative advocacy campaign.’