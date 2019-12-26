10: Flint’s Top Blog Posts of 2019

In the coming days heading in to the New Year, I'll be sharing my top Montana blog posts for 2019 (based on "local unique visitor" counts).

Coming in at #10: "Democrat Socialists Looking for Foothold in Billings Council Race"

Oct. 22, 2019: Democrat Socialists Looking for Foothold in Billings Council Races

Every election season folks usually ask us, who should we vote for when it comes to judges or city council races?

Normally, city council elections in Billings are relatively sleepy and it is hard to distinguish between the various candidates. Not this year. There is a very philosophical contrast between most of the candidates on the ballot this November.

We spoke with Jeff Laszloffy from the Montana Family Foundation, and he agreed that this is clearly an attempt by the Democrat Socialist movement to gain a foothold in Montana by starting with the Billings city council elections.

So, if you're a conservative, or a moderate business person who supports low taxes and less regulation, who should you support?

These are the candidates that are officially endorsed by The Montana Family Foundation: (These candidates are also recommended by the Yellowstone County Republican Women and the Big Sky Worldview Forum, just to name a few)