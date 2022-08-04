In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.

10. Bigfork

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Bigfork is a town I wouldn't expect to be on this list, however, they are right next to Flathead Lake, so it's a popular destination for those wanting to hang out and have fun on the lake. They also have quite a decent amount of bars per capita according to the original list from Road Snacks.

9. West Yellowstone

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Tourists coming to Yellowstone National Park can enjoy a large number of bars and the fifth most liquor stores per capita in West Yellowstone. Even a good portion of restaurants serve alcohol.

8. Great Falls

Screen capture via YouTube user gatorpics09 Screen capture via YouTube user gatorpics09 loading...

With the popularity of Great Falls' Sip 'N Dip Lounge, it makes sense that people love going out to drink in the Electric City. Countless YouTube videos online show the amazing show the mermaids put on. But, it's much better to experience it in person.

7. Whitefish

Black Star Beer Barter 2012 Craig Moore, Getty Images loading...

Whitefish is actually one of my absolute favorite places to drink in Montana just because of the sheer amount of awesome bars that have amazing craft beer. It's also a very tourist-heavy destination because of Flathead Lake, which makes it the second one on this list.

6. Whitehall

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Not far from Butte, Whitehall is one of the smaller towns on this list, along with Bigfork. So, with the few bars that it does have, that's actually quite the number of filled barstools when you consider its population.

5. Bozeman

3 Tips for Maximizing Your Bozeman, MT Business’s Marketing Budget Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

A college town making this list doesn't surprise me in the slightest, especially in the top five. There are also 8 breweries in the city, so there definitely won't be a shortage of folks getting their craft beer on.

4. Red Lodge

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Red Lodge knows how to cater to the tourist crowd as well. If you're coming down off of Red Lodge Mountain, you can bet you'll find a nice selection of bars, as it has the most bars per capita than any other city in Montana.

3. Billings

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

In my hometown, downtown Billings' nightlife explodes starting as early as Thursday nights with "power hour." Then, it just gets bigger and bigger from there. Plus, I've personally been to 4 out of the 7 breweries here in town as well. There is a lot to do in the drinking scene in the Magic City.

2. Hamilton

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

On the other list, Hamilton actually came in first place. According to their reasoning, it had to do with the fact that the city has a ton of bars and a high divorce rate. While it does have an amazing number of bars, I decided to make it number two. That's because number one was top ten in the United States for drunk cities.

1. Missoula

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Home of the Griz, and the undisputed drinking capital of Montana, Missoula was the only city in the state of Montana to rank on 24/7 Wall Street's list of the drunkest cities in America, but it also ranked number seven. On a list of 20 cities. Impressive, Zoo Town. Impressive.

Get our free mobile app

So there you go. Just be careful if you decide to go out in any of these places. Drinking is fun, but please be responsible.

20 Montana Distilleries You Have to Visit The Montana distillery scene is certainly taking off, and with the access to local ingredients, you can feel good about supporting these establishments all across the state. Here are 20 distilleries that are worth a visit.