The 10 Commandments You Must Know If You Want to Live in Billings

Living in Billings has quite a number of perks because there's so much to do and see in the city and around it as well. If you're thinking about moving to Billings, you're not alone, as Time Magazine pointed out late last year that Billings was a small town seeing a large influx of people moving here due to the pandemic. If you do decide to move here and live in our city, here are the 10 most important things you should know.

1. Prepare for a Torrent of Snow Every Year

It's important to remember to clean off your car in the winter, as well as take extra precautions in most ways during a snowstorm or general winter weather. Buy a coat, boots, gloves, whatever you don't have already, and be prepared for it.

2. Billings is Ripe With Breweries. Make Sure You Can Handle Your Alcohol

Check out some of my favorite local beers from Angry Hanks to the Montana Brewing Company and all the way out to By All Means. There's something for every palette. But, make sure you can handle your booze. We especially don't need anyone drinking and driving. Be safe out there.

3. Go to At Least One Yearly Billings Event

It doesn't matter if it's MontanaFair, Magic City Blues Festival, Alive After 5, or even the Strawberry Festival. Billings is known for having tons of events to check out year after year. Enjoy some of what makes Billings unique.

4. Pick Up After Your Dogs

Did you know that Billings has over 50 public parks in the city? Sounds like a wonderful place to bring Fido, but please remember to bring doggie bags to clean up after your pooch, or other folks may not be so kind to you if you return.

5. Yellowstone Day Trips Are a Necessity

Billings is really close to a couple of different ways to enter Yellowstone National Park. You should visit the park if you haven't, it's extremely beautiful. Even if it's just for a day. You won't regret it.

6. Take a Dive into Some of Downtown's Best Restaurants

I've highlighted some of the best places to get grub in Billings, and many of them were Downtown like the Burger Dive. Check that out if you're feeling quite hungry.

7. Support Local Sports Teams

Billings is home to lots of sports teams, the biggest being the Billings Mustangs baseball team and the Billings Outlaws indoor football team. You can generally get tickets for the games pretty cheap, so make sure you get used to Mustangs and Outlaws fans everywhere. Also, support the local high school teams. Those kids work really hard.

8. You've Got to Check Out Our Trails

Just like our parks, Billings has somewhat of an obsession with open trails. Montana TrailLink boasts 16 trails in Billings that cover over 30 miles. Again, you're missing out if you don't check out some of those trails.

9. Make Sure You Know How to Drive in Roundabouts

I can't tell you the number of times I've almost been hit in a roundabout because someone wasn't paying attention and didn't know what they were doing. A while back, I wrote about the proper way to navigate a roundabout. It's important, so make sure you know how to do it.

10. Support All Our Local Businesses

Billings has so many mom-and-pop shops as well as bigger local businesses. If you can, make sure to do your shopping there. It's a big part of our community, and we hate to see one close because of the support of big businesses like Wal-Mart or Amazon. Shop local, and shop Montana.

I love living here, and I hope you will too. Did I miss anything on this Commandments list? Let me know what yours are at trent.flager@townsquaremedia.com.

