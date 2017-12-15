Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) landed a big endorsement in his 2020 re-election campaign for the US Senate. The Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest recently sent out a press release announcing their endorsement.
Need a trip to the beach? Okay, so it's not an actual beach, but there will definitely be a beach-like atmosphere this Saturday (2/29) at the Double Tree Hotel during the Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley annual fundraiser.
She's 18 years old, a senior at Billings Senior High School, and she's running for the Montana Legislature. Mallerie Stromswold is running as a Republican in House District 50, challenging the self-described "Democrat Socialist" who currently holds the seat.