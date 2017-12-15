LATEST POSTS

Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Clover
This week's featured pet for Wet Nose Wednesday is Clover. She's a one year old wire-haired pointer mix who is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Senator Daines Endorsed by Iron Workers Union
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) landed a big endorsement in his 2020 re-election campaign for the US Senate. The Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest recently sent out a press release announcing their endorsement.
Family Promise Beach Blizzard Party 2/29/20
Need a trip to the beach? Okay, so it's not an actual beach, but there will definitely be a beach-like atmosphere this Saturday (2/29) at the Double Tree Hotel during the Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley annual fundraiser.
18 Year Old Running for Montana Legislature [AUDIO]
She's 18 years old, a senior at Billings Senior High School, and she's running for the Montana Legislature. Mallerie Stromswold is running as a Republican in House District 50, challenging the self-described "Democrat Socialist" who currently holds the seat.

